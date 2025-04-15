"Swerve, duck and dodge': Haughville residents say potholes plague neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Haughville resident say massive potholes are interfering with their daily commutes.

"You almost have to swerve, duck, and dodge all of the potholes," said resident Marvella Wilson.

As Marvella Wilson will tell you, driving down 12th Street to Concord is a bumpy ride.

"This is when it gets really challenging you don't know either to get over here or over there especially when it's wet outside or raining. It's almost like a river," she said.

It's the route she says she should be able to take to get to church but instead, she has to take a detour to avoid the mess.

WRTV

"I have to go all the way up to 16th Street, pass the church, and then turn and come back because the driving is so difficult on 12th Street," Wilson said.

Even on the other roads, she takes caution. "Just about every street in Haughville is filled with potholes," she added.

Wilson feels the area desperately needs city attention. "We're not getting that here in Haughville," she said.

Kyle Bloyd with Indy DPW said the department has received around 8,200 more pothole reports this year, compared to this time last year.

"We've filled about 157,000 holes this year, dropped over 3,000 tons of mix but pothole complaints are still coming in," Bloyd said.

According to Bloyd, crews have lost 26 days of work because of weather conditions, but are working ten-hour days this week to strip, patch and fill.

"Strip patching is going to specifically take the top layer of asphalt off from point a to point b. When we are putting that plan together, we are typically looking at where are we seeing the most complaints in the highest traveled areas," said Bloyd.

WRTV

He encourages residents to keep filing complaints with the city.

"Recently, I put in about 15 requests and contacted our city councilman because we would like these potholes to be fixed by race time. We get a lot of traffic around race time," said Haughville Strong Neighborhood Association President, Tracy Jackson.

For them, any help is appreciated.

"I wish that they would do something to help us being able to navigate the community a little safer and without such a struggle," said Wilson.

You can file pothole complaints with the Mayors Action Center or request Indy Online.