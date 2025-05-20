Tackling student absenteeism: Local, national leaders discuss solutions in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Evers beams as he reflects on his daughter’s journey as a dedicated student at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis. At just 16 years old, she is already taking college courses while still enrolled in high school.

“Education is vital,” Evers reminds her.

Evers emphasizes the importance of education amidst concerning trends. Data from the Indiana Department of Education reveals that many students in the Hoosier State are missing class.

“When you’re not in school, crime goes up,” James Taylor, Director of Student and Social Services, MSD of Warren Township and Director of Moorhead Community Resource Center, said. "I’m sure our statistics will say that crime is going up right now by juvenile offenders who aren’t in school.”

The numbers tell a troubling story: nearly one in five students were absent for about three and a half weeks during the 2023-24 school year.

“The kid is only there as often as their parent is able to get them there or to a bus stop. If a parent has to work three jobs, they have less time for that kid,” Jake Brosius, Director of Youth Programming at the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, told WRTV.

Concerns extend beyond attendance. Experts say a disconnect exists between education and care. “They talk about social support,” Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty, Founder of Attendance USA, Inaugural Dean of Founder’s College at Butler University, Said.” “They feel that the school systems don’t care as much.”

As leaders from across the nation gather in Indianapolis for a first-of-its-kind conference, they seek solutions and ask why kids aren’t in school.

“As adults, what have we done? How can we create better environments to help students believe in the value of what they want for their lives?” Dr. Gentle-Genitty added.

According to the American University School of Education, students who do not graduate are more likely to live in poverty and become involved in the criminal justice system. Brosius emphasizes, “If a kid is not in school, they are somewhere else, and it’s a greater likelihood they are in the streets.”

The mission remains clear: to ensure that the next generation is set up for success.

“Crime will go down in our neighborhoods if they are in school,” Taylor said.

Organizers say the conference runs from May 20-21 from 9am-3pm at Marriott East Hotel (7202 East 21st Street, Indianapolis IN). Leaders say, this is also the official launch of Attendance USA.

