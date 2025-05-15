Tails & Ales: Pet adoption event at Broad Ripple Brewpub

BROAD RIPPLE — Looking for your new best friend? Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is hosting “Tails & Ales” at Broad Ripple Brewpub on Thursday, May 15.

According to the press release, eight local animal rescues will introduce their adoptable animals to folks looking to give them a good home.

The animal shelters include:



Four Legged Ranch

Medical Mutts Service Dogs

Sacred Sycamore Animal Rescue

Homers Helpers

Cuddle Me Cat Rescue

Chihuahua Rescue Indiana Inc.

Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership

Biscuit Factory Animal Rescue

Each rescue will receive a free spay/neuter voucher from Pet Friendly Services, ensuring their pets are adoption-ready.

The free adoption event is happening on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Broad Ripple Brewpub parking lot.