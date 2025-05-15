Tails & Ales: Pet adoption event at Broad Ripple Brewpub

BROAD RIPPLE — Looking for your new best friend? Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is hosting “Tails & Ales” at Broad Ripple Brewpub on Thursday, May 15.
According to the press release, eight local animal rescues will introduce their adoptable animals to folks looking to give them a good home.
The animal shelters include:
- Four Legged Ranch
- Medical Mutts Service Dogs
- Sacred Sycamore Animal Rescue
- Homers Helpers
- Cuddle Me Cat Rescue
- Chihuahua Rescue Indiana Inc.
- Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership
- Biscuit Factory Animal Rescue
Each rescue will receive a free spay/neuter voucher from Pet Friendly Services, ensuring their pets are adoption-ready.
The free adoption event is happening on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Broad Ripple Brewpub parking lot.