Tails & Ales: Pet adoption event at Broad Ripple Brewpub

BROAD RIPPLE — Looking for your new best friend? Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is hosting “Tails & Ales” at Broad Ripple Brewpub on Thursday, May 15.

According to the press release, eight local animal rescues will introduce their adoptable animals to folks looking to give them a good home.

The animal shelters include:

  • Four Legged Ranch
  • Medical Mutts Service Dogs
  • Sacred Sycamore Animal Rescue
  • Homers Helpers
  • Cuddle Me Cat Rescue
  • Chihuahua Rescue Indiana Inc.
  • Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership
  • Biscuit Factory Animal Rescue

Each rescue will receive a free spay/neuter voucher from Pet Friendly Services, ensuring their pets are adoption-ready.
The free adoption event is happening on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Broad Ripple Brewpub parking lot.

