Take a shelter dog for an adventure on National Dog Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is offering a rewarding way to celebrate National Dog Day this year.

On August 26, Indy residents can sign up for 'Adventure Tails' and take a shelter dog on a 1-5 hour field trip.

The outing can include anything from a hike, a trip to get an ice cream pup cup, belly rubs, grass rolling, or even grabbing a treat at a pet-friendly restaurant.

Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and an Adventure Kit which includes a water bowl, potty, bags, treats, seatbelts for dogs, an “adopt me” collar and information about the dog and how to adopt.

According to IndyHumane, 'Adventure Tails' helps reduce the stress that dogs experience in the shelter by giving them a break.

The program also offers a chance to bond with a dog -whether you're thinking of adopting or just to get your pet fix for the day.

“We want these dogs to have a fun adventure out of the shelter,” said Donna Casamento, CEO of IndyHumane, “But the biggest goal is that they get adopted through greater exposure and get to spend the night in their new home!”

Slots are limited, and advance sign up is required. You can learn more at indyhumane.org/AdventureTails.