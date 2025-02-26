Taking Action: Long-term solutions for housing insecurity in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis is facing a growing housing crisis with around 2,000 evictions filed each month according to local experts.

As housing insecurity worsens, more families are being forced into poverty, homelessness and instability.

The Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is stepping up to address this urgent issue with its ninth annual Faith in Action Spring Conference on March 11, an event aimed at equipping the community with tools for change.

“The scale of this crisis is alarming,” said Lindsey Rabinowitch, Director of Faith and Action. “We need to move beyond awareness and into action to ensure that families have access to safe and stable housing.”

The conference will feature keynote speaker David Ambrose, who experienced homelessness firsthand and now advocates for systemic solutions.

Local leaders will present data on the housing crisis and discuss solutions.

WATCH: Upcoming conference offers guidance on advocating for long-term housing solutions

Upcoming conference offers guidance on advocating for longterm housing solutions

“We all have a role to play,” said Rabinowitch “Faith communities have always been at the forefront of helping people in need but we need to shift from short-term relief to long-term stability.”

To support efforts against poverty, CTS also runs an annual $100,000 grant program for organizations developing sustainable housing solutions.

“This funding isn’t about temporary fixes,” said Rabinowitch. “We want to invest in initiatives that help people achieve long-term security.”

The free event aims to mobilize individuals and organizations to take meaningful steps in addressing the city’s housing crisis.

“Housing is more than just a roof over your head,” she said. “It’s the foundation for employment, education and health and without it, everything else falls apart.”

To register you can click HERE.

“This crisis affects all of us and the more we understand it, the better we can fight it together," said Rabinowitch.