Tamika Catchings mural set for Mass Ave — Community input needed for design

INDIANAPOLIS — A new mural is coming to Mass Ave honoring WNBA superstar Tamika Catchings, but your opinion is needed to help finalize the design!

The Indy Arts Council, in collaboration with the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee, is seeking community input as part of the selection process. A public survey is open until April 13, and can be found here.

An international search for artists led to four finalists who will create concept designs after interviewing Catchings to capture her personality and legacy. The mural will be unveiled July 18-19, and will be displayed on a residential building at Massachusetts Ave. and New Jersey St.

Catchings, who played all 16 seasons of her professional career with the Indiana Fever, is a local icon. A Naismith Hall of Fame inductee and a four-time Olympic gold medalist, she has a legacy of breaking records and earning 10 WNBA All-Star game appearances.

Catchings is also known for her work as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, owning three Teas Me cafes and co-directing the Catch the Stars Foundation.

Reflecting on the tribute, Catchings expressed her gratitude.

"Being part of this process is truly humbling and it’s such an honor to be recognized in this special way, especially in the city I call home,” said Catchings, who is also serving as the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee co-chair. “Basketball has given me so much, but my greatest passion has always been giving back, lifting up the next generation and inspiring others to chase their dreams. This tribute isn’t just about me; it’s about the power of perseverance, teamwork, and believing in something bigger than yourself. I hope this mural will serve as a daily reminder that with hard work and heart, anything is possible."

The mural is being created courtesy of a grant from the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County. Indy Arts Council will own and maintain the mural, which is anticipated to remain in place at least 15 years.