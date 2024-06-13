Tamika Catchings' tea now offered in multiple Indy Meijer locations

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy's favorite stars is taking her post-playing career journey into local stores.

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings, owner of Tea's Me Cafe, has partnered with Meijer to offer her bottled teas at numerous stores in the central Indiana area.

The stores will carry the Tea's Me "Starting Five".

The starting five teas are:



Pomegranate Blueberry (herbal tea)

Keywine (herbal tea)

Summer Blush (green tea)

Tropical Cyclone (green tea)

Kenya (black tea)

Catchings became the owner of Tea’s Me in early 2017.

WATCH | Tamika Catchings opens first Tea's Me Community Cafe in Tarkington Park

Tea's Me Cafe has grown to three locations in Indianapolis ahead of the retail move. They are:

140 E. 22nd Street Suite B

3967 N. Illinois Street

2535 N. Capitol Avenue (Bowen Commons - Ivy Tech)

The starting five teas available at Meijer will be available at the Zionsville, Westfield, Noblesville, Carmel, and Indianapolis (96th Street) locations.