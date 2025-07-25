Tamika Catchings unites community and inspires youth through Tea’s Me Cafés

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings is on a mission to bring the community together through her cafés. She hopes to create a safe space for everyone while providing opportunities for young students looking for work experience.

“We're a small little family, and we are doing what we can,” said Atlas Chavez, a barista at the latest Tea’s Me Café location, which opened on the IU Indianapolis campus less than a year ago.

For Chavez, creating conversations over a freshly brewed cup of tea has become a meaningful morning routine.

“I'm learning a lot about what it means to present myself to people and what my demeanor and my actions have to do with people’s days because I am here first thing in the morning, and sometimes, I'm the first person they talk to. It's interesting to see what kind of change you can make," said Chavez.

WRTV

Change is something Tamika Catchings and her foundation aim to foster through Tea’s Me Café.

"We are trying to grow more leaders," said Catchings.

Known for her leadership both on and off the court, engaging with the community and mentoring youth is deeply important to her.

Catchings believes Tea’s Me Café serves a purpose beyond being just a tea shop; it’s an opportunity to guide students in their personal and professional growth.

“My vision is really just having a space to feel community vibe but also employees and team members. For many of them, this is their first job, so teaching them how to talk to people, vibe, communicate," she explained.

WRTV

The journey began downtown on 22nd Street when Catch the Stars Foundation, led by Catchings, took over the café in 2017. “That's my baby; that's the first location,” Catchings said.

Tea’s Me Community Café is nestled in the heart of Butler-Tarkington Park, surrounded by amenities like a basketball court, tennis court, splash pad, and amphitheater.

“I really feel like the Butler-Tarkington area is a melting pot, and it’s fun to see all the different people coming together," said Catchings.

WRTV

The café also serves as a platform for local artists to showcase their work.

“We feature a new artist every single month. It varies from outside artists and we try to get some students from IUPUI that are interested. Any artists that are out there, we are looking for you,” Catchings shared.

Chavez reminds others to support each other and be kind—lessons learned from the boss. “I've never had another boss like her. You don't get an Olympian for a boss often,” said Chavez.

To further engage the community, Tea’s Me Cafés have introduced “Red Out Fridays.” Every Friday, patrons have the chance to win exciting prizes simply by showing up. The prizes include Fever-related merchandise or items aimed at promoting mental and physical well-being.