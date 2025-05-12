Tariffs impacting the prices of baby products

INDIANAPOLIS— Ileni VanValkenburg welcomed her second baby in April.

“This is Carmen,” she says, introducing her new addition.

She had her first three years ago and has noticed a big change in that time.

“A big change price-wise wise absolutely,” said VanValkenburg.

Jessica Tello is working her last few days at Once Upon A Child. She’s due with her first at the end of the month.

“Seeing what you need for a baby, like a car seat or a stroller, you’re just like wow that’s a lot,” said Tello.

Having a new baby is never cheap. It’s estimated to cost more than $20,000 in the first year, and now tariffs are having an impact on baby products.

“I’ve noticed that lately people are saying buy everything you need now if you’re pregnant or planning to be because it’s only going to get worse,” said VanValkenburg.

According to the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, nearly 90% of all core baby products will be impacted. Parents could face about a 30% price hike on things like strollers, car seats, and cribs.

“Especially with car seats right now, they’ve already risen and lots of other brands are planning to raise the prices more this month. It’s continuing to increase, so we bought one car seat,” said VanValkenburg.

Albee Baby, a baby product retailer, says 21 of the brands they carry have already or will by mid-June. Prices on products are going up anywhere from $30 to as much as $380.

So what are moms doing to try and save?

“I’m always someone who wants to use a coupon like your registry discount on Amazon you get 15%. Amazon always has deals and Target just had their trade-in event,” said VanValkenburg.

Others shop second-hand at places like Once Upon A Child.

“We know the struggle right now with the economy, so we try to put a reasonable price on everything so people can be able to afford it,” said Tello.

Another second-hand option is Indy Kids Sale. The organization helps hundreds of local families buy and sell gently used children’s items. They host events throughout the year, either in person or online.

“The need has always been there. There’s always families wanting to save, get more for their money, so it has just grown over the years as a business and a business model,” said Lori Chandler, the owner.

Chandler says she expects to see more people seek out that option as prices go up.