Tau Kappa Epsilon at IUPUI hosts car smashing event to raise money for St. Jude

INDIANAPOLIS — Smashing up a car for a good cause is what the brothers of Tau Kappa Epsilon at IUPUI are doing.

The fraternity hosted their annual car smash event. Students had the chance to beat up a car with hammers, bats and more. Pull-A-Part, on the city’s east side, donated the vehicle.

The fraternity says the money raised during the event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“St. Jude is one of the only places that takes charitable donations, and the families don’t pay a dollar,” James Frederick, Philanthropy Chairman of TKE, said. “They’re not paying for room, board [and] food. They’re spending every minute they can with their kid. They don’t have to be working 40 hours a week, worried about covering bills and finding time to spend with their kid.”

Frederick says the event is a good way for students to express their frustrations, stress or anxiety around starting a new school semester.

“We’ve already had students talking about how they have tests and assignments due on their first week. I don’t blame them for wanting to get a little of that anger out,” Frederick said.

Frederick says he feels very passionate about the fraternity and that community service is important to the group.

“In a fraternity, people think we’re running around, drinking all day and passing out in classes. You’ve seen the movies,” Frederick said. “But we do it the right way. We had over 1,000 service hours last semester.”

Those who would like to donate to St. Jude through TKE’s fundraiser, click here.

For more information on the fraternity, visit their Instagram or website.