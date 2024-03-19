Tax Tip Tuesday: Check your status with updated "Where's My Refund" tool

INDIANAPOLIS — So far this season, more than 54 million people have filed their tax returns.

In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV’s Kara Kenney explains how you can find out where your refund is.

If you e-file your return, you can usually see your refund status after about 48 hours with the Where's My Refund? tool.

The IRS says they've made the following improvements to the tool.



Messages with detailed refund status in plain language.

Seamless access on mobile devices and with the IRS2Go app.

Notifications indicating whether the IRS needs additional information.

What you need

Your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

Your filing status

The exact refund amount on your return

"It will tell you if the return was received, where it's at in processing and an estimate on when your refund will be delivered,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis.

If you choose e-file and electronic deposit, you should have your refund within 21 days.

Your refund may be delayed if your return needs corrections or extra review.

If the IRS needs more information, they will send you a letter.

The IRS says you should only call about the status of your refund when the Where’s My Refund? tool says to contact the IRS.

LEARN MORE | IRS phone numbers and tax help options