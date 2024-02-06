Tax Tip Tuesday: Do your taxes for free

INDIANAPOLIS—Most taxpayers don’t realize they can prepare their taxes for free.

If you earn $79,000 or less, you can use IRS Free File, which allows you to use guided software to do your taxes free of charge.

This year there are eight software options to choose from.

75% of Hoosiers qualify for IRS Free File, according to the IRS.

You can go to IRS Free File and select a software package, some of which will allow you to also file your state return for a reduced cost or free.

“It's free to get your tax return done first,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “Most of them offer state filing, so you can get your tax return done for free in your home online without having to pay someone to do your return for you. It's free, it's easy and it's secure.

Free File partner companies may not disclose or use tax return information for purposes other than tax return preparation without your informed and voluntary consent, according to the IRS website.

If you earn more than $79,000, you can also use the Free File Fillable Forms.