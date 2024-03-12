Tax Tip Tuesday: Get help in person from the IRS

INDIANAPOLIS— Doing your taxes can get confusing, so in this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV explains how you can talk to someone in-person at the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS offers dozens of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA centers across Indiana, which provides tax preparation assistance.

VITA sites offer free tax help to people including:



People who generally make $64,000 or less

Persons with disabilities; and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

Just use this tool to find a center in your area— most of the VITA centers are located in community centers and libraries.

You need an appointment at some of these, but others you can just walk in.

And on Saturday March 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the IRS is offering free tax help at its IRS location in Indianapolis at 575 North Pennsylvania Street.

For the free Saturday tax help, you do not need an appointment and can just walk in.

However, the free Saturday tax help is not a tax preparation service.

“They are an actual IRS center and look at an IRS employee and get most of your questions answered,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “If you have tax questions about your account, or you got a letter or they're asking you to verify your identity. That's very common right now. Sometimes tax returns create a flag that we need you to verify you are who you say you are."