Tax Tip Tuesday: Get your tax documents organized

INDIANAPOLIS— Tax season officially kicked off on January 29, which means you can now file your state and federal taxes.

In today’s Tax Tip Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service says you need to get organized.

Gather all of your tax records including:



The IRS expects more than 128 million individual tax returns to be filed by the due date, April 15.

“It's good to start early because the better prepared you are to file your tax return, the better the process is going to go. You're going to less likely have errors on your return."

The IRS is adding improvements this year including expanding help in-person and online, improving the Where’s My Refund tool, as well updating the online IRS account to include chat and options to schedule and cancel future payments.

Indiana Department of Revenue also provided these tax-related updates:

