Tax Tip Tuesday: How to avoid getting scammed

INDIANAPOLIS— If you get a text or an email from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service, it’s definitely a scam.

In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV explains how to avoid falling victim to a tax-related scam.

Typically, the scammers will pose as the IRS and send you a text, email or social media message.

The IRS typically contacts taxpayers via mail, although they may call you on the telephone.

You can report scams to PHISHING@IRS.GOV.

The number one thing to remember is to not click on any links in messages claiming to be from the IRS.

The scammers can install malware on your phone and get your personal information.

The IRS is also warning about tax preparers who are trying to scam you.

“Watch out for preparers who are guaranteeing a certain amount for a refund,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “That's usually a red flag something is hokey. Until your refund is prepared, your preparer shouldn't know what you're going to get as a refund or not."

If you go to file your taxes and it says someone has already filed with that Social Security number, you could be a victim of tax-related identity theft.

The IRS says to go ahead and file by paper. You may need to go to an IRS location to verify your identity.

Just a reminder- the IRS says they will never initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media regarding a bill or tax refund.

If you've been a victim of a tax scam, contact kara.kenney@wrtv.com.