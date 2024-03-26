Tax Tip Tuesday: What to do if you're missing your W-2

INDIANAPOLIS — If your employer has not yet provided you with a W-2, it can make things downright difficult when filing your taxes.

In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV’s Kara Kenney explains the steps you can take when you are missing your W-2.

Your W-2 contains all kinds of valuable information including how much money you made in 2023 and the taxes withheld from your paycheck.

Employers are supposed to provide you with a W-2 by January 31, either by mail or electronically.

Several employees from Lewis Bakeries, which makes Bunny Bread and has locations throughout Indiana contacted WRTV in early March saying they have not yet received their W-2.

None of them agreed to speak with WRTV on camera out of fear they’d get fired.

WRTV reached out to Lewis Bakeries, which told us the problem stems from transitioning to a 3rd party payroll provider in 2023.

“After transitioning to a 3rd party payroll provider midyear 2023, data prior to the transition did not carry over as anticipated,” read the statement from Lewis Bakeries provided on March 11. “The inaccuracies were caught during end of year W-2 validation reviews, prompting us to issue immediate correction reports to our provider. The provider has worked diligently to make the necessary corrections and W-2’s as well as W-2 C’s when applicable, have been released as they became available.”

The Internal Revenue Service said you should first contact your employer.

If you don’t receive your W-2, call the IRS at 800-829-1040.

The IRS can send your employer a letter requesting that they furnish you with a copy of your correct W-2.

IRS spokesperson Stacy Engle said you should not try to guess your income when filing your taxes.

“We suggest not estimating,” said Engle. “We suggest not using your final pay stub because that's definitely going to not take into account certain things you have in your tax life that will take into account changes in your reportable income."

You can also get help in person from the IRS at a walk-in center or make an appointment.

A week after we started asking Lewis Bakeries’ questions about missing W-2s, two of the people who contacted us said they did receive their W-2s and can now file their taxes.

And on March 20, a Lewis Bakeries' spokesperson told WRTV, "All W-2s have been sent to all employees.

Find a VITA or TCE Site Near You

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

VITA and TCE sites are generally located at community and neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls and other convenient locations across the country.

To locate the nearest VITA or TCE site near you, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.