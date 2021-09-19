Taylor High School junior dies in early morning car accident

KOKOMO — A 16-year-old Taylor High School junior died early Sunday morning after a single vehicle accident.

It happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 22 and 1000 East.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says three people were in a vehicle on State Road 22 when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole and rolled into a field.

Deputies say Johnathon McKoon was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The condition of the other two people is unknown, but both were conscious on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant C. Cramer at 765-614-3474 or the Howard County Coroner's Office at 765-457-1186.