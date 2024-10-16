Taylor Swift graphic goes up in downtown Indy with concert weeks away

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is anticipating the arrival of Taylor Swift with her visit just weeks away.

A multi-story image of the megastar is now plastered on the JW Marriott hotel.

The hotel is known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year. It previously showcased Caitlin Clark after she was drafted to the Indiana Fever.

Crews started putting up the Swift graphic on Tuesday after taking the Colts down.

WRTV

Swift is performing Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

