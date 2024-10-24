Taylor Swift-themed events happening in Indianapolis during Eras Tour weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will be bringing the Eras Tour to Indianapolis Nov. 1-3.

There will be fans from all over the country — both with and without tickets — traveling to the Hoosier state to experience the record-breaking tour.

Here’s a list of Swift-themed events happening across the city.

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Eras Tour Drag Brunch

Where: Skyline Club, One American Square, 36th Floor

When: 12-3 p.m.

Price: $65

Additional info: Enjoy an all-inclusive buffet, bottomless mimosas and performances by Ana Crusis and her entourage.

Swift Era Pints & Painting

Where: Metazoa Brewing Co., 140 S. College Ave.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: $30

Additional info: Painting a Swift-themed pre-outlined canvas that you can customize with lyrics, colors, and any other illustrations. Must be 21-years-old to attend.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Taylor Swift Trivia

Where: Four Finger Distillery, 636 Virigina Ave.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Additional info: Think you know all things Taylor? Prove it. Top teams in the trivia contest will win prizes.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Hear it in the Silence – A Taylor Swift Silent Disco

Where: The Garage Food Hall

When: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Additional info: Step into a world of enchanted melodies with a room just for Swifties where the music will play, but only through your headphones. With a DJ spinning Taylor's biggest hits and deep cuts, you'll be feeling fearless all night long! Silent disco headphones will be available on a first come, first served basis. There will be Taylor-themed drinks, photo ops, friendship bracelet stations and more.

The Eras Tour Halloween Bash

Where: Skyline Club Indy, One American Square, 36th Floor

When: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Adults $75, Children $37

Additional info: A bash featuring greatest hits from all of Swift’s eras, bracelet making, a buffet and drinks. Dress up in your favorite era for a costume contest.

Taylorween with Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

Where: HI-FI, 1043 Virigina Ave.

When: Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: $25-$30

Additional info: Kanin Wren fronts the most dynamic live Taylor Swift Experience for fans of all ages. Playing all of the greatest hits from You Belong with Me to Midnights, Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience is packing dance floors and creating timeless once in a lifetime memories. With fun choreography, multiple costume changes, spot on musical delivery, Kanin’s tribute to the genius of Taylor Swift is a must-see act. VIP experiences are available.

Friday, Nov. 1

Taylor Swift Trivia

Where: Metazoa Brewing Company, 140 S. College Ave.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: $10

Additional info: Teams are limited to six players. One person on each team must reserve a spot for their team for $5

Saturday, Nov. 2

Taylor Swift Brunch Pop-Up

Where: Turntable, 6281 N. College Ave.

When: 11 a.m.

Price: $10

Additional info: There will be a DJ, drag performances, a mimosa bar, bracelet making and more. Must be 18-years-old to attend this event.

Shake it Off Rooftop Bash

Where: Cannon Ball Lounge of Hotel Indy, 141 E. Washington St.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Price: $34

Additional info: They will be playing Taylor’s greatest hits. There will be a DJ and drinks. Must be 21-years-old to attend.

Nov. 1-3

Swiftie Par-TAY

Where: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $23.50-$29.75

Additional info: Photo ops with dinosaurs all decked out in Taylor merch, Taylor-themed dance parties and bracelet making.

TAY/gate Party

Where: Indiana State Museum

When: 3-7 p.m.

Price: $40-$100

Additional info: There are two tiers of tickets and both include food, themed cocktails and mocktails, bracelet trading, DJ entertainment, karaoke, a photobooth and local vendors. A passport will guide you to “Eras” throughout the museum. The VIP experience includes dedicated bars, additional food and hair and makeup touch-ups.

TaylorGate: Pre-Concert Party by 99.5 WZPL

Where: 723 S. Capitol Ave.

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Price: $125

Additional info: There will be signed Taylor Swift merch, a makeup artist, bracelet making, face painting, an open far, food and more.

Wildest Era

Where: Indianapolis Zoo

When: 2-6 p.m.

Price: $19.89

Additional info: Tickets to this all-ages event includes access to the zoo, which is free to zoo members. Bracelets and specialty apparel will be sold at zoo gift shop locations. Alcohol will also be served in designated areas to guests aged 21 and older.

Howl at the Moon Swiftie Set

Where: Howl at the Moon, 20 E. Georgia St.

When: 4-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Additional info: The Howl at the Moon band will be performing Taylor Swift covers.

Nov 2-3

Party on the Plaza

Where: Bicentennial Unity Plaza

When: 12-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Additional info: There will be food, themed drinks, bracelet making, makeup stations, DJ, and local vendors.

