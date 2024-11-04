Taylor Swift weekend comes to an end, record-breaking tourism year continues

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday morning, Taylor Swift fans were capturing a few final photos at the airport to commemorate three nights of Swift’s Eras Tour in Indy.

“I’ve seen Taylor once before in Atlanta and it was even better,” said Hadley Scott who traveled from Georgia for the show.

Everyone we spoke to praised the pop star and the show put on by the City of Indianapolis.

WRTV

“It was a positive experience seeing not just women, but there were men, and everybody was happy and complimenting each other's outfits and friendship bracelets. It was just nice to see,” said Kelsey Wofford who came to night three of the Eras Tour from Georgia.

“They did an incredible job creating an atmosphere downtown. I was very impressed. I would come back to Indy again,” said Amber Huffman from Minneapolis.

While some are hopping on planes to fly home, others are still in town.

At Bovaconti Coffee, the lines haven’t stopped since Friday.

WRTV

“I’ve been in the hospitality business going on 10 years and in that 10 years, I've never seen anything like this, even the Super Bowl,” said Justin Jones, the co-founder of Bovaconti Coffee.

“We went into the weekend estimating 200,000 plus people in the city. Looking back on these past three days, we feel like we met, if not exceeded, those 200,000 people,” said Morgan Snyder with Visit Indy.

As Taylor mania fades away, Indy isn’t done yet.

On the horizon, the Big Ten Football Championship will come to town as well as the PRI Show. Looking into 2025, the list includes Royal Rumble, Big Ten Championship Basketball and the WNBA All-Star Game.

