Taylor University announces $100 million investment plan

UPLAND — Taylor University has announced a five-year Master Plan that will include more than $100 million in investments around the Upland campus.

The investment includes an $18 million streetscape project for the city, which will repave Main Street, widen sidewalks, improve curbs and more.

According to officials, the university has been back-to-back record-breaking freshmen classes, and those numbers are only expected to grow.

The $100 million in planned campus investments is allocated towards five core areas: academic buildings, dining facilities, residence life, hospitality and co-curricular investments.

Significant projects include:

Horne Academic Center

This 45,000 square foot academic facility, anticipated to open August 2024, will be home to Taylor’s award-winning Film and Media Arts program.

It will also house the University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a Taylor Thrives initiative, that will offer every incoming first-year student, regardless of major, the opportunity to earn a minor or certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Nussbaum Science Center and renewal of current academic buildings

Renovations of the Nussbaum Science Center will begin next month, resulting in a first-class training facility for Taylor’s future School of Nursing. Pending accreditation approval, the nursing program will begin accepting students for the 2024-25 academic year.

A recent nearly $2 million grant from the Don Wood Foundation has provided funding for enhancing Taylor’s engineering facilities. The University renovated the Rupp Communications Arts Center last summer and has plans to renovate the Reade Liberal Arts Center.

Hodson Dining Commons and additional food venue near University Library

One of the most ambitious projects underway is a full renovation of Hodson Dining Commons. The reconstruction project includes a 650-seat event center with outdoor dining and gathering spaces overlooking Taylor Lake. The Hodson expansion and the addition of a new food venue near the University’s library will double the school’s dining capacity.

Residential Village

Taylor broke ground last week on new apartment-style housing for upperclassmen and graduate students.

Welcome Center: Taylor’s New Front Door

The 20,000+ square foot Welcome Center will house Admissions, Advancement, Alumni and Parent Relations, Marketing and the President’s office.

Athletic Facilities Investments

Investments in Taylor’s athletics facilities include renovations to Odle Arena, construction of the Stillman Fieldhouse, and a state-of-the-art workout facility for athletes. Plans are being finalized for a Trojan Athletics Club adjacent to the football stadium.