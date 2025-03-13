TEDSports to debut in Indianapolis this September

INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for sports enthusiasts and innovators alike: TEDSports is coming to Indianapolis.

TED has announced its first sports event will come to Indianapolis from September 9-11 at the Old National Centre.

The conference will unite thought leaders, athletes, and industry innovators to explore the intersection of technology, creativity, and human potential in sports.

Attendees can expect to hear from a diverse lineup of speakers, participate in workshops, and network with like-minded individuals who share a passion for sports and innovation.

"Sports have always been about more than physical excellence – they embody strategy, innovation, and human potential,” said Monique Ruff-Bell, Chief Program & Strategy Officer, TED. “This inaugural event in Indianapolis will explore the powerful intersection of athletics, science, technology, and social impact, bringing together thought leaders who are revolutionizing how we think about sports and sparking conversations that extend far beyond the playing field into our daily lives. We're excited to

add this important new platform and meaningful conversations to the TED ecosystem.”

Event registration and the first wave of speakers will launch on April 1. You can learn more, here.