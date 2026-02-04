Teen charged with fatal crash that killed Mason Alexander to plead guilty

HAMILTON COUNTY — Eighteen-year-old Trey Williams, charged with reckless homicide in the March 1, 2025, crash that killed Mason Alexander in Fishers, is now scheduled for a guilty plea hearing on March 11.

WRTV Williams appears in court on June 2

Investigators say Williams was driving 56 mph in a 35 zone on Florida Road when he lost control trying to pass another vehicle and slammed into a tree. Mason Alexander, a football star at Hamilton Southeastern High School, was riding in the passenger seat when he was killed in the crash.

The planned jury trial, which has been rescheduled multiple times, has been canceled.

On Wednesday, the judge also granted Williams' petition to travel outside the state of Indiana.

He is also charged with reckless driving, causing bodily injury and false government identification. Williams was being tried as an adult.

