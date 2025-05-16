Teen leaves Riley Hospital for Children after 16-month stay

INDIANAPOLIS — After spending 513 days at Riley Hospital for Children, 16-year-old Brilea Southard is finally heading home.

According to a news release, the teen from Terre Haute, Indiana, was critically injured in a devastating car crash in December 2023. Her family was hit head-on by an impaired driver.

Brilea suffered from broken bones that were crushing her abdomen and an aortic tear, which caused her to almost lose both legs. She overcame the odds and had nearly 30 surgeries.

The hallway was lined with dozens of doctors and nurses wishing Brilea farewell as she left the hospital.

Brilea's family is grateful to the community for its support throughout Brilea's recovery.

“All the grace goes to her,” said Riley Children’s Health hospitalist Dr. Hank Knouse in the release. “She’s a rock star. To be as mentally tough as she is every day is impressive. She’s probably one of the most resilient people I’ve ever met, especially at her age. It’s been so impressive watching her and her family go through the ups and downs but never give up … after what can be a life-ending injury.”