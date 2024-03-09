Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit opens at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Turtle Power! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Secrets of the Sewer exhibit is officially open at the Childrens Museum of Indianapolis.

The four pizza-eating, crime-fighting “Heroes in a Half-Shell” brothers have inspired generations since 1984.

Visitors will get to experience the ninjas-in-training inside a sewer-like lair while learning teamwork, collaboration and problem solving through puzzles, mazes and obstacles.

Families can:



Visit the Dojo, where Splinter and Raphael show ninjas-in-training the value of hard work, practice, and knowing your enemy.

Hang out in the Common Room, where the Turtles play games, watch TV, and use a periscope that lets the team keep an eye on the New York streets above!

Problem-solve in Donatello’s lab, where circuit board puzzles produce lights, sounds, and views of hidden toy dioramas when successfully solved.

Demonstrate your rad reflexes with Mikey, who's here to show off the fun side of the team’s training routine! Try out Mikey’s pizza-making game, shred it up on the balance boards, and take a quiz to answer the question—"Which Turtle Are You?"

Explore the streets of New York City while you work to defeat the Kraang and the Foot Clan! Help the Turtles crack codes, maneuver through an alley rope maze, bash bad guys with a pizza thrower, and take on a videogame challenge.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 2.

For tickets, click here.