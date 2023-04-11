Teenager killed in single car crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Henry County on Monday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:50 p.m. near the 4000 block of S. Kennard Road.

Henry County Sheriff's Department said they arrived to the scene withing two minutes of the call.

According to preliminary investigation, police believe a 2008 Chevorlet Cobalt driven by a juvenile from New Castle was driving northbound on Kennard Road near Country Road 540 S. For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet left the roadway, went into a field, and overturned on the driver's side, police said.

Despite life saving measures, a 15-year-old girl sitting in the backseat passenger seat was pronounce dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to police, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver and another female in the front seat passenger were also treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no further information to release at this time.