Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Teenager killed in single car crash in Henry County

HenryCountySheriffsOffice
WRTV / Composition
HenryCountySheriffsOffice
Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 18:08:01-04

HENRY COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Henry County on Monday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:50 p.m. near the 4000 block of S. Kennard Road.

Henry County Sheriff's Department said they arrived to the scene withing two minutes of the call.

According to preliminary investigation, police believe a 2008 Chevorlet Cobalt driven by a juvenile from New Castle was driving northbound on Kennard Road near Country Road 540 S. For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet left the roadway, went into a field, and overturned on the driver's side, police said.

Despite life saving measures, a 15-year-old girl sitting in the backseat passenger seat was pronounce dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to police, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver and another female in the front seat passenger were also treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no further information to release at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE