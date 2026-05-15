Temporary pop-up park will soon return to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Downtown Indy Alliance, with partners Big Car Collaborative and Indianapolis Cultural Trail, has announced the revamped return of the Circle City Summer series and Spark on the Circle.

The revamped programming was designed to engage people across several downtown public spaces for workers, visitors and residents. The events include lunchtime experiences for the workforce, and weekend programming that encourages exploration, gathering and community fun.

Spark on the Circle will return on May 30, alongside the Indy Gay Market, which will run on May 30 and 31. Spark on the Circle is a temporary, pedestrian-friendly, pop-up park and public space on a quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. It’ll be on the northwest quadrant this year.

Spring Into Lugar, featuring lunchtime activations at Lugar Plaza, began Tuesday at the city park south of the Indianapolis City-County Building. The event will continue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in May.

The Original Farmers' Market, which returned May 6, will continue on Monument Circle at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

In June, programming offerings will expand on the Downtown Canal and Monument Circle. These additions will include food trucks, live music, happy hours, free fitness classes, and lunch-and-learns with area nonprofit leaders.

Summer events will not happen on Georgia Street due to ongoing construction.

The alliance maintains an online calendar of events.