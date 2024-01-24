Ten Point Coalition looks to expand, in need of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a call-out for volunteers who want to take charge in their neighborhoods to curb violence before it even starts.

The organizers at Indy Ten Point Coalition want to expand their team and recruit more people to patrol hot spot areas of violent crime.

Rev. Charles Harrison said they have received requests from the community to expand the Ten Point Coalition into other parts of Indianapolis but in order to do that, it needs more volunteers.

The faith based organization focuses on curbing patterns of violence in youth and young adults.

Volunteers focus on the following areas:



Butler–Tarkington (38th to 42nd streets)

Crown Hill Zone #1 (34th to 38th streets)

Crown Hill Zone #2 (30th to 33rd streets)

Highland Vicinity

29th Street and MLK (2-block radius)

Carriage House East Apartments (South of 42nd St. and Mitthoeffer Rd.)

Gas Stations and businesses at 38th St. and Mitthoeffer Rd.

Gas Station and businesses at 38th St. and German Church Rd.

Rev. Harrison said last year, murders in those communities decreased.

"Five out of eight hot spot areas that Ten Point patrols did not see any criminal homicides," said Rev. Harrison.

The success has led to a higher demand from residents and requests to venture into other parts of Indy.

"We want to expand to cover more hot spot areas in near northwest. Then, we had requests from Haughville and a lot of areas on east side," said Rev. Harrison.

The coalition has around 35 volunteers. It's looking for roughly 25 more people to hit the streets, and launch a new mentorship program this year.

"Talks I never had with my dad, talks I never had with my mom. We want to be extended family for young people struggling to find their way," said Rev. Harrison.

Anthony Neal Sr. grew up in Butler-Tarkington.

"At one time, it was the highest crime rate in the city," said Neal. "Years ago, 40th and Blvd was one of the hot spots in the city. It wasn't the place to be. As time went on, the Butler-Tarkington Association and Ten Point got together and we came up with a solution for this area."

Neal has seen the need for those aged 12 to 24 seeking guidance to get away from a path of trouble. He was mentored himself.

"I was part of the problem. Now, I am going to be part of the solution," said Neal.

Neal said Ten Point Coalition is making neighborhoods safer.

"It's made a great difference. At one time, people were moving out. Now, people are moving in," said Neal.

They encourage volunteers to also step in.

"You have to have the heart for this. This is not something any and everyone can do. There's more to it than just boots on the ground," said Neal.

Ten Point Coalition volunteers also qualify for a stipend.

Reverend Harrison says they can be paid anywhere between $10 to $15 an hour.