Tenants living at Hubbard Gardens apartments dealing with raw sewage coming out of sink

INDIANAPOLIS —Sewage is spilling into multiple apartment units on the northeast side.

Residents at Hubbard Gardens apartments are frustrated. They tell WRTV they've been living with raw sewage coming out of their sinks for over a month.

"This is the worst it's been so far and the result of it coming out of the sink is it's all in the living room," said Lauretha Fuller.

Fuller said raw sewage makes it so her daughter and 3-year-old son can not sleep in their apartment.

"We've come in and there has been toilet paper and fecal matter all over her floor, grease, food in the sink she didn't put in there and he can't of course come in here. There is no where he can play with it in this condition," she said.

A 24-hour emergency order to fix the problem was not met, so the Marion County Public Health Department is taking the apartment owners to court.

"Who would sleep in there? The smell is atrocious," said Fuller.

"You can smell it down the steps," said Charles Porter.

Porter lives across the hall from Fuller. The health department is looking into his unit for the similar problems. The 85-year-old says cleaning up the water, is taking a toll on him.

"It's rough. I'm too old for this I can't handle it. I been doing it for a month and a half. Every day and every night," said Porter.

Smoke detectors, A/C and heat are necessities for tenants according to the MCPHD.

Mold and raw sewage are health code violations. The department encourages tenants who have concerns to first report it to their property manager and if the issue isn't resolved, to contact the departments housing complaint line.

"We just need a resolution," said Fuller.

It's a resolution, the management company, said off-camera it would look into. The management company said it would look into the tenant's problems and that it was having plumbing issues in some of the renovated buildings.

The manager also said we could expect a formal statement this evening. WRTV is still waiting.