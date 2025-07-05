Tens of thousands celebrate Independence Day at downtown Indy’s third annual Fourth Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was packed Friday night as more than 20,000 people gathered for the third annual Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest, a growing Fourth of July tradition centered at American Legion Mall.

The free, family-friendly event featured food trucks, live music, kids' activities, and a 20-minute fireworks display launched from the 500 N Meridian building.

The festival began at 6 p.m. with a street party hosted by Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network.

It stretched across St. Clair Street and North Street with a variety of vendors, beverages and a Kids Zone with inflatables and rock climbing.

Music was a major draw, with performances from local pop and Latin jazz bands Living Proof and Pavel & Direct Contact.

“Nothing better than coming down here and enjoying a nice show,” said a longtime attendee.

Organizers from Downtown Indy Inc. say Fourth Fest has quickly become the city’s central Independence Day event.

President and CEO Taylor Schaffer called it “a family-friendly celebration of our country and community,” noting steady growth in attendance over the past three years.

Thirteen food and drink vendors participated in the event, including tacos from Las Tortugas, milkshakes from Gordon’s, beer from Upland Brewing and cocktails from Shake Up.

“It’s really awesome to see everyone come out and get together,” one attendee said.

With favorable weather and a smooth setup, Fourth Fest 2025 marked another strong year for downtown’s Independence Day celebrations.