Program that gives Hoosiers a second chance hopes to expand to other counties

TERRE HAUTE — A life-changing program that offers employment and a new way of life for Hoosiers that were incarcerated may soon impact even more lives.

Now an effort is underway to expand the Hamilton Center's New Citizen Program to other parts of the state — specifically, Marion county.

Hamilton Center is a regional behavioral health system that serves 11 counties in West Central Indiana with corporate offices in Terre Haute. Its New Citizen Program, which serves people who have been incarcerated or have a felony, has already expanded outside the corporation in Terre Haute to grocery stores and businesses.

Tatu Brown was the first new citizen program participant in 2013. Now he is Hamilton Center's executive director of human services and is leading the push to expand the program.

"We just want to make sure you keep the job, knowing if you are in a situation like this like the New Citizen Program, your life has not be perfect. We try to help you work through those things," Brown said.

Hamilton Center has satellite locations across the state, including Marion county.

Leaders want to get businesses on board where new citizens can work, while Hamilton Center continues serving them in the mentoring and support role.

Jason Wentz was 17 years old when he was incarcerated. He came home a 43-year-old man.

"I spent 23 years and eight months in the Indiana Department of Correction," Wentz said.

"I came home to having to pay bills, take care of my mother," Wentz said. "It's hard when all that responsibility is put on someone who hasn't had that."

But he has had support. He's the most recent graduate of the Hamilton Center's New Citizen Program.

"Individuals who have paid their debt back to society, they should be viewed about as a new citizen," Hamilton Center President and CEO Melvin L. Burks said. "We know that's not true when individuals are coming from prison."

During a one-year probationary period, participants are paid to train in four different areas of the corporation. Every week, they meet with a committee of mentors.

"The job, housing, transportation, those are critical factors in recidivism," Wentz said. Here you have people that are interested in that. They care and want to know what your needs are beyond just the workplace."

At the end of the program, if participants are in good standing, they are offered a permanent position at Hamilton Center. Wentz now works in the IT Department.

"It's amazing… unbelievable. During my graduation, I got choked up. It's hard not to be emotional when I've worked hard to be here and I was blessed with an opportunity others don't get," Wentz said.

Burks said everyone makes mistakes in life, but having support can make a world of difference.

"When we do stumble, we just want someone to give us a chance," he said.

Anyone interested in applying for the program may do so on Hamilton Center's website. If you're a business owner

who wants to get involved, email marketing@hamiltoncenter.org.