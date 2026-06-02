Terrific Tuesday, warmer and more humid by the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Beautiful conditions throughout the day today. Very quiet weather pattern in place through the rest of the week with no rain chances in the forecast until the weekend. Humidity values slowly rise as we head into the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

A terrific Tuesday on tap with sunshine during much of the day. We will see temperatures starting out in the 50s this morning, but will quickly climb in the 60s by the noon hour and 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast, at times near 20 mph. High temperatures will be right around normal for this time of the year, into the upper 70s

TONIGHT

WRTV

Clear and quiet conditions overnight tonight. Comfortable humidity values remain in place with lows falling into the low to middle 50s

TOMORROW

WRTV

Lots of sunshine on your Wednesday with low humidity values staying in place. Winds will be lighter and high temperatures will climb close to 80.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Through the end of the week, mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Humidity values begin to climb towards the end of the week, so we’ll start to feel a little bit more uncomfortable.

Showers are possible for both Saturday and Sunday; even a few thunderstorms could pop up as well. High temperatures will be into the low and middle 80s with higher humidity values in place as well. Mostly cloudy conditions on your Monday with a chance for a few showers and high temperatures into the low and middle 80s.