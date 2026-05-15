Texas woman killed in McCordsville hit-and-run, police investigate

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old woman from Texas was run over by a vehicle and killed just south of McCordsville on Monday.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department told News 8 on Friday that at 1:15 a.m., police were called to the intersection of County Roads 300 North and 700 West for a report of an adult woman, later identified as Nikki Megale, lying in the roadway.

That intersection is just south of McCordsville, near the Marion and Hancock County line.

Megale was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is originally from Texas, but was staying temporarily in Indianapolis.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, but did not provide any further information.

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