Thanksgiving night shopping no longer desirable for stores or shoppers

The weekend after Thanksgiving is considered the start of the holiday shopping season, but there's no longer a demand for deals on Thanksgiving itself.

Most large stores including Target, Best Buy, and Macy's remained closed on Thanksgiving night and instead went all-in on early morning Black Friday shoppers.

There does not appear to be widespread interest in Thanksgiving shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. They estimate 182 million shoppers will spend money between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, but only 32 million of those shoppers — fifteen percent — planned to spend money on Thanksgiving itself.

One major store chain remained open throughout central Indiana: Big Lots. However, they did not appear to receive a major boost of business from the extra hours.