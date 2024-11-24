Thanksgiving turkey giveaway helps hundreds in need

INDIANAPOLIS — In the season of giving, dozens came together to ensure that those in need could have a Thanksgiving meal.

“As you can see, the need is great and I come from this community, so to be able to come to the community and to share,” New Direction Church Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

WRTV

On Saturday, New Direction Church held its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Arlington Middle School, and hundreds lined the streets.

“If I got food, my family could eat, friends can eat, we can all eat on Thanksgiving,” Shirley Allen said.

WRTV

The food was all donated by people in the community. The free giveaway comes as theIndiana Farm Bureausays the cost of food is still higher than it was pre-pandemic.

The organization says that an average Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 will cost a little over $53.

WATCH | Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is down but the need in the community is up

Organizations helping Hoosiers for the holidays

“The world is in such chaos, so it’s a great thing they can do it,” Allen added.

The cost of putting food on the table for Thanksgiving is something these Hoosiers might not have to worry about.

WRTV

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing, and I believe all of us are supposed to be able to rise to the call to be a blessing to our community,” Pastor Sullivan said.

Pastor Sullivan said his church expected to hand out roughly 2,500 hundred meals on Saturday.