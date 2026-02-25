110th Indianapolis 500 ticket revealed featuring Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS — The official ticket for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been unveiled.

Alex Palou revealed the ticket Tuesday at K1 Speed in Fishers. Palou won his first Indy 500 last May, and unveiling the following year's ticket is one of the many honors that comes with the victory — a tradition dating back to 1948.

The ticket features a full-color image of Palou celebrating atop his winning car crossing the Yard of Bricks, designed in house by Senior Art Director Mandy Walsh. It also carries a patriotic flair honoring the nation's military and the 250th birthday of the United States.

"I always had to sign the ticket as a driver, and I always wanted to be on the ticket," Palou said. "It's amazing. I love it. It was probably the coolest day of my life, and I cannot wait to see it on a small scale all around IMS. It's going to look good."

Palou will look to defend his title on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets for the Indy 500 and all Month of May activities are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 or by visiting the ticket office in person.