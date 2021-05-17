The 2021 Peach Truck tour is bringing sweet Georgia peaches to central Indiana this summer

It may not be summer yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about peaches!

The Peach Truck, a Nashville-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh peaches from Georgia has announced multiple stops in central Indiana this year.

The Peach Truck partners directly with hometown farmers to “pick fresh produce at the perfect time,” according to their website. They then make it their mission to deliver those farm fresh peaches into your hands within hours.

Pre-orders for the 2021 Peach Truck tour have already begun and include multiple dates and locations such as Carmel, Indianapolis, Greenwood and nearly two dozen other central Indiana spots.

Available products include:

25 lb. boxes of peaches for $45 each

Bags of pecans for $10 each.

The Special (two 25 lb. boxes of peaches and two 10 oz. bags of shelled and halved pecans) for $100

Make sure to place your pre-order on their website before they sell out for your location!