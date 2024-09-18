The 24 Group: Celebrating recovery and reducing the stigma around substance use

INDIANAPOLIS — The 24 Group is a small organization made up of parents and others directly impacted by substance use in Central Indiana.

"Our teenage sons were in treatment for substance use disorder, and we wanted to do something that would utilize our experience as parents, but to try to share knowledge and education about this disease," Marissa Manlove said.

Manlove and her husband started The 24 Group after losing their son, David. The group is focused on celebrating recovery and reducing the social stigma.

"He was 16 years old. He had been through treatment, but this is a powerful disease. He lost his life in an accidental drowning, but as a result of him inhaling some substances that put his heart into fibrillation," Manlove said.

24 was David's baseball number. Manlove says its also an important number in recovery, signifying the importance of taking things one day at a time.

On Saturday September 21st, The 24 Group is holding the Hawk Walk fundraiser at Fort Harrison State Park.

"It's not just focusing on some of the difficulties of substance use disorder. We really wanted to celebrate and honor that this is a disease that people can recover from. They can maintain wonderful, productive, healthy lives. We want to celebrate that recovery," Manlove said.

Money raised at the Hawk Walk goes back into the community through grants for recovery support and treatment.

During the last grant cycle, 10 organizations received funding, including Hope Academy. The $5,000 grant from The 24 Group is helping fund a parent education and support program.

"We all have the same struggles, and it really helps us to connect on a very human level. Addiction is a real issue. How can we come together so that we have a space where it's no judgment, lots of support, and we can feel safe," Jacinta Lane said.

Lane is a part of the parent support group at Hope Academy, where her son is a student.

"When your child is on any type of substance, you don't really care for them in that moment, or you're very upset, or you feel overwhelmed. So these parents support groups allow you to express your feelings and still see that okay, I know that you feel this way right now, but you don't have to stay in that. We work together to come alongside you to work through this with your child. So that's been really cool," Lane said.

