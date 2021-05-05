The 25th season of Indianapolis' Original Farmers' Market kicks off Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown Indianapolis staple for many years is back!

The Original Farmers’ Market is reopening for its 25th season starting on Wednesday, May 5.

The Farmers’ Market will run every Wednesday, May through the end of October, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. rain or shine, located outside on Market Street.

The Original Farmers’ Market will once again offer open-air opportunities for downtown employees and residents to purchase local farm-fresh produce and some of Indiana’s finest products, including honey, cheeses, maple syrup, baked goods and more.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to provide our communities with access to fresh, local food in our location downtown while helping to create foot traffic to support our indoor market house merchants,” Mandy Wright Jarrett, Market Master of OFM and Manager of Operations/Facilities of The Indianapolis City Market said. “Farmers Markets have proven to be an essential resource for many individuals, as well as small businesses during the pandemic. Not only are shoppers filling their basket with good-tasting, healthy foods, but they are also supporting the local growers and small businesses dedicated to providing us with the freshest foods available.”

Changes and precautions have also been made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The market will be continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation, rules, and regulations and adhering to CDC guidelines and the recommendations of state and local health department officials.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced, and guests are encouraged to bring masks and gloves. On-site hand-washing stations have also been made available, and pre-ordering and pre-paying vendors are encouraged. A list of vendor contacts can be found at indycm.com.

For more information on the Original Farmers’ Market, visit https://www.indycm.com/.