'The best day of my life!' Indy woman's golden retriever is found safely

INDIANAPOLIS —Hannah Smith and her golden retriever, Gunner, who got lost after a car crash last week, have officially reunited.

Smith got a call around 7 p.m. Sunday night. A woman who lives just a short distance from where the accident occurred said her dogs were barking, which is unusual. The woman thought her dogs wanted to go on a walk, but instead they led her to a downed tree where she spotted a dog's tail. The tail belonged to Gunner.

The woman was able to get Gunner to come out from under the tree. She then found Smith on Indy Lost Pet's and immediately contacted Smith.

Smith says when Gunner first saw her, he cried and ran towards her.

"The best day of my life!!" Smith exclaimed in a Facebook post that received hundreds of likes and comments.

According to Smith, Gunner was filthy and covered in dirt from hiding out in the woods for a week. He had a few scrapes, but Smith says there was nothing that couldn't be easily fixed.

Provided by Hannah Smith

After reuniting with Gunner, Smith gave him a bath and a vitamin dose, along with the pain and inflammation medication he had been missing.

"He's going to sleep great!" Smith said.

Provided by Hannah Smith

After a trip to the vet on Monday morning, Smith learned that Gunner is in good health.

"I couldn't be more thankful and relieved that such a good person found him and that he wasn't seriously hurt," Smith said.

Smith says Gunner is now clean as a whistle and has been catching up on all the sleep he missed last week.

"I can't thank our Hoosier community (and even some from out of state) enough for helping me search for my best friend," Smith said.