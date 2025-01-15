The big chill: Single-digit temperatures lead to frostbite, broken pipes

INDIANAPOLIS — The temperature in central Indiana plummeted to near 0 degrees Monday night. Indianapolis is still feeling the effects of the freeze, and the brutal chill could come back next week.

WRTV

Citizens Energy Group responded to several water main breaks in the city, including one at 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue Wednesday morning. Additionally, Eskenazi Health treated several frostbite and hypothermia patients in its emergency room.

WRTV

"If you like your fingers and toes, it can be really dangerous if you're not careful," said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, the chief of Eskenazi Health's emergency medicine department. "As you get colder, your brain tends to shut down a little bit and your decision-making becomes impaired. That's how people who are already cold stay colder longer."

"Our lines are underground and may be experiencing cold temperatures in a different way than what's on the surface," said Ben Easley of Citizens Energy Group. "We have infrastructure of all different types that were put in all throughout history."

WRTV

WRTV meteorologists are currently forecasting lows below 0 degrees for January 19, 20, and 21.

WRTV

The weather will temporarily warm up before the second cold snap, and Stepsis fears people will let down their guard during the thaw.

WRTV

"We'll see some folks in sweatshirts and shorts because it's so much warmer outside, but it's still pretty cold even then," Stepsis said.