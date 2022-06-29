The 'Big Gay Soiree'; a party with a purpose

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the "baby" for DJ Big Baby, and this year the Indianapolis deejay's second big blowout to close out Pride Month will help an organization that's been vital to the LGBTQIA community for 35 years.

DJ Big Baby created "The Big Gay Soiree" last year for lots of reasons. "I started my own company called Legacy Entertainment, and I wanted to throw a big party — and I wanted it to benefit the community," Big Baby said.

While last year's Soiree was held on a Wednesday, Baby expects a bigger crowd this year since the party is on a Friday - July 1st, at their regular haunt Cholita Tacos in Broad Ripple. "I have musicians coming from the LGBTQ+ community, poets, deejays, painters. I just want to highlight people, because that's what was done for me."

Part of the proceeds from the Soiree are going to the Damien Center, which has been a vital resource in Indy since 1987. "We provide a one-stop show comprehensive service model," said Alan Witchey, Damien Center president and CEO. "We do everything from case management, mental health, medical care, food, prevention, education...all of that in order to help provide services and support to people living with HIV or those at high risk of HIV."

The "Big Gay Soiree" runs from 6:00 until 11:00pm - maybe longer, Big Baby says if "it's a party", at Cholita Tacos, 1001 Broad Ripple Avenue. Click here for information on how to get tickets.