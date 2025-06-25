The Big Top Circus to debut at the Indiana State Fair 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is introducing a new attraction for 2025: the Big Top Circus, presented by Bee Window. This addition will be part of the new Big Top Zone during the Fair, which runs from August 1-17 (closed Mondays).

Visitors of all ages can enjoy circus performances featuring acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and more. These shows are included with Fair admission. The circus will take place under a traditional big top tent in the Big Top Zone, which will also host various activities and photo opportunities.

LeRoy Lewis III, Community and Media Relations Director for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, shared his enthusiasm about the circus. "The Big Top Zone is going to be a favorite destination for families and visitors of all ages,” he said.

Show Times: Performances will occur daily at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Fair admission includes access to these shows, and there are options for paid seating and entry upgrades available online.

Featured Performers

Ian Garden (Ringmaster): A third-generation circus producer, Ian Garden Jr. continues his family’s tradition in the circus industry. He has produced and performed in various shows across North America.



Brian Miser (Human Cannonball): Known as "The Human Fuse," Brian Miser is recognized for his exceptional stunts involving custom-built cannons. He has appeared on television shows and holds a Guinness World Record for launching himself 104 feet through the air.



X-Metal Riders (Globe of Death): The X-Metal Riders are known for their motorcycle stunts performed inside a steel globe. Founded by Jhonatan Dominguez in 2006, the team has gained recognition for their skillful performances.

Besides the Big Top Circus, the 2025 Indiana State Fair will feature various entertainment options, concerts, rides, exhibits, livestock competitions, and food.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.indianastatefair.com.