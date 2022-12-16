The Black Business Bazaar: For the Holidays and for the Culture

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to last minute gifts, you can either head to a crowded big box store or you could show your support you neighbors and friends.

It's been the premise behind several events hosted by the community group 'Don't Sleep,' and their latest one is happening just one week before Santa takes off in his sleigh.

Watch my conversation with organizer Dominic Dorsey in the link above, and go see what's going down at the annual Black Business Bazaar. It's this Saturday, December 17 from 11:00am until 5:00pm at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on the city's Northwest Side.

More than 100 Black-owned businesses showing off their stuff, just in time for you to pick up a last-minute gift. There will also be a Wakanda Wonderland area, with lots of activities for kids - including Santa and a synthetic ice skating rink with free skate rental!

