“The caller said a warrant was out for my arrest”: Hendricks County residents warned of jury duty scam calls

DANVILLE — In Hendricks County, residents are being targeted by an alarming phone scam where callers pretend to be sheriff’s deputies, accusing victims of missing jury duty and threatening them with arrest unless they pay up.

The sheriff’s office and affected residents are speaking out to warn others and prevent more people from falling victim.

We talked with residents like Renee Nickel, who received one of these terrifying calls.

Renee recalled the moment it happened: “I let it go to voicemail because I didn’t recognize the number, and when we listened, he claimed he was Deputy Grant with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.”

The caller claimed her husband had missed jury duty, that there was a bench warrant out for his arrest, and repeatedly insisted, “This is very serious.”

The scammers then called back, this time giving her an address with a Brownsburg zip code, attempting to make the call sound legitimate.

“He asked us to come down to the sheriff's department right away,” Renee said. "He gave us the wrong zip code, so I knew something was not right."

Later, Renee saw a post on Facebook from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department warning residents of the scam.

The department stated clearly that they never ask for money over the phone and do not issue warrants or request payment for missed jury duty through calls.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler emphasized that these scammers use intimidation tactics.

“They will intimidate you to buy gift cards, and the sad thing is people get so scared that they actually go and do it,” he said. “I personally have received these scam calls, so everyone is contacted in one way or another."

The sheriff stressed that his office would never ask for personal information or payment over the phone. If someone receives a call like this, they should hang up immediately and report it.

According to the State of Indiana, legitimate jury duty summonses are only sent via mail. If you are selected for jury duty, you’ll receive a formal letter, not a phone call.