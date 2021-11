CARMEL — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Carmel.

The Christmas tree for the Chriskindlmarkt was cut Tuesday morning and installed at Carter Green. It's a Norway Spruce from Indiana.

The vendor huts are already in place for the market to open on Nov. 20.

The market was not open last year due to the pandemic, but local vendors, as well as vendors from Germany, will be back this year.

The market will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, as well as the ice rink, also starting Nov. 20.