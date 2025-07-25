The Children's Museum launches crowdfunding campaign restoration of historic carousel

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is National Carousel Day, and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has launched a crowdfunding campaign to restore its historic carousel.

With a goal of raising $100,000, the museum hopes to ensure the continued charm of its beloved carousel.

The museum invites the community to join in and help spread the word about this important initiative.

For over 108 years, the Carousel at The Children's Museum has been a cherished icon, delighting more than half a million riders each year. Featuring 42 exquisitely painted and hand-carved animals and accompanied by the sounds of a Wurlitzer organ, this historic carousel is one of the few remaining from the 1880s to 1930s still in operation today.

Significant restoration efforts are required to keep the Carousel spinning smoothly for the next century. The campaign aims to secure funding for crucial upgrades, including:

Refurbishing, thoroughly inspecting, and deep cleaning the hand-painted and carved animals to restore them to their original beauty.

Enhancing the mechanical systems of the Carousel, including the 18 jumpers, to ensure safe and smooth operation.

Various other preservation and protection measures to safeguard the Carousel for future generations to enjoy

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is counting on the generosity of the community to help reach this fundraising goal.

To contribute and learn more about the carousel’s history and the restoration efforts, please visit donate2.app.