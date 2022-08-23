The Children's Museum's night for grownups

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes, the Children's Museum is for grownups, too.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis brings back its "Museum by Moonlight" event for adults for the seventh time this weekend. The event gives grownups a chance to explore the entire museum, but it also lets them enjoy food specials from 16 central Indiana restaurants and both adult and non-adult drinks.

There is also an improv performance from the team at ComedySportz Indianapolis and the return of the 'silent disco', where you must have headphones on to hear the jams spun by DJ Big Baby and DJ Fate.

Tickets are going fast — the event typically sells out, so click here if you'd like to find out more.

Watch our interview with Lindsay Gramlich, Associate VP for Development at the Children's Museum, in the link above.

