"The Court Is Hers": New initiative seeks to enhance girls' involvement in basketball by waiving fees

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly, the Indiana Fever and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis have announced a collaborative partnership designed to boost the number of girls basketball players in Indianapolis by reducing registration fees.

“By removing those barriers, we hope to see a broader mix of girls, broader diversity of girls, leaning into basketball and sports,” Charlotte Hawthorne, Executive Director of Social Impact at Eli Lilly, said.

The initiative, called "The Court Is Hers," kicked off Saturday at Morris Bicentennial Plaza outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It aims to increase access to the sport, instill confidence and foster a lasting love for basketball among girls aged 4 to 12.

“We’re providing greater access to girls. We want more girls to be involved in sports. We want girls to build confidence. This is one of the ways that we're gonna do that,” Jocelyn Boyd, Regional Vice President of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, said.

Through "The Court Is Hers," the partnership will waive registration and uniform costs at nine different YMCA locations throughout Indianapolis.

“We're expecting that our registration is going to skyrocket. I think one of the most important things that we're looking forward to is just really more confidence for girls,” Boyd said.

Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Indiana Fever, highlighted the significance of early participation.

“There's so much research that shows what playing team sports can do for girls. A lot of them do drop out when they hit that 12 to 13-year-old. So starting them early, learning that camaraderie, learning the teamwork, it will pay huge dividends not only for them but the community,” Cox said.

Jamie Davis, a grandmother whose granddaughter is now signed up to play, praised the program, reflecting on the benefits of sports for youth.

“My kids were always in sports when they were growing up, too. You develop a whole other family for you, and it just keeps them out of trouble, off the streets,” Davis said.

With firsthand experience, Leticia Johnson, a YMCA coach and former player, said: “It helped me in so many different ways, to keep me out of trouble, keeping me focused and just knowing that I have something to look forward to.”

The Fever recognizes young fans are vital to the organization's future. They are committed to inspiring the next generation, fostering a belief that they, too, can become stars on the court.

“They can grab a ball and start modeling their game after Sophie Cunningham or Natasha Howard or Caitlin Clark," Cox said.

Registration for "The Court Is Hers" is now open, waiving fees and uniform costs for both the fall and winter leagues. Interested participants can sign up online, using the code "HER COURT" at checkout on the YMCA website.