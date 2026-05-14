The Fashion Mall at Keystone to welcome new restaurants, retailers in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two new restaurants, three home décor retailers and a jeweler are coming to The Fashion Mall at Keystone, the Simon real estate investment trust announced Wednesday.

Retailers will be Arhaus, Design Within Reach, and 7th Avenue. The restaurants are North Italia and Kitchen Social. Phased openings are expected to begin in late 2027.

Reis-Nichols Jewelers, recognized as an Indianapolis-area jewelry and luxury watch retailer, will debut a flagship showroom scheduled to open at the end of 2026.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone A rendering of the Fashion Mall redevelopment

Following is more information from a Wednesday news release, issued from the real estate investment trust that owns the mall, on the recently announced offerings.

Arhaus will deliver artisan-crafted furniture and décor designed as sustainably sourced.

A first-to-market Design Within Reach will offer furnishings touted as exceptionally crafted and built to last.

The 7th Avenue store will feature modern furniture designs.

North Italia will offer Italian fare, with menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, and a wine selection.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone A rendering of the Fashion Mall redevelopment.

Kitchen Social is a modern tavern concept with an open kitchen. It will offer comfort food and chef-driven specialties from scratch, with inspiration from Italian, Mexican and Asian cuisines. The restaurant will also sell beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.

The mall is at 8702 Keystone Crossing, northeast of the intersection of East 86th Street and North Keystone Avenue in north Indianapolis.